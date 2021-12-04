Hard as it may be to admit, to some degree we’re all replaceable in one way or another in our jobs.
I’ve been a top editor at three other newspapers. Each of them published the day after I left and have done so continually since. I could argue they were better while I was there, but that would be my ego doing the assessing.
Heck, at USA TODAY, where I worked for eight years, they didn’t replace me at all. I suppose I could say that meant I was irreplaceable, but the fact is they just added my responsibilities to the long list of duties already handled by other remaining editors.
Still, it’s fair to say there are some people who are harder to replace than others, especially when their roles have been in the public eye.
I found myself thinking this the other night as my wife and I watched “Jeopardy.”
The parade of guest hosts in the aftermath of the 2020 death of longtime host Alex Trebek has reaped few viable permanent replacements. The best to date, in our opinion, has been Jeopardy “Greatest Of All Time” player Ken Jennings. But, of course, he’s not Trebek.
Meet the Press, the Sunday morning TV news program I’ve always favored, has never been the same since the untimely death of the great Tim Russert in 2008. Russert, who moderated that show for 16 years, reinvented the program, turning the focus to in-depth interviews with newsmakers and becoming one of the first to use videotapes of what people actually said to keep them honest.
Nobody before or since, including current host Chuck Todd, has done this show longer or better. I still watch, but not as often and not with the anticipation that I might well see and hear something important.
For me, the ultimate irreplaceable news figure remains Walter Cronkite, who anchored the CBS Evening News for 19 years between 1962 and 1981. When Cronkite ended his broadcast with his iconic “And that’s the way it is,” sign-off, most people tended to believe him.
Dan Rather, Connie Chung, Bob Schieffer, Katie Couric, Scott Pelley, Jeff Glor and now Norah O’Donnell have followed, with varying degrees of success.
Back in February, I wrote a column about Cronkite, that, among other things, questioned the 1972 poll that anointed him “The Most Trusted Man in America.” In short, it was dubious at best.
Regardless of how legitimate that survey was though, the fact is that people generally seemed to trust him. That’s never to be taken lightly.
A Gallup poll released in October showed Americans’ trust in the media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly has edged down four percentage points since last year to 36%, the second-lowest in Gallup’s history. In 2016, it was at 32 percent.
A Knight Foundation poll, also released in October, brought some better news to local newsrooms like this one. According to that poll, Americans still believe local news outlets are doing many things right. Six in 10 Americans said they believed local news organizations are accomplishing most of the key tasks of informing communities.
But, as the poll went on to say: “That trust is more fragile than previously understood — and vulnerable to the same perceptions of partisan bias that threaten confidence in the national media.”
Ultimately, trust is the only thing that’s completely irreplaceable. Nothing we do here is more important than maintaining and building it with you.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.