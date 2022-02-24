Increased demand causes inflation — right? That’s the gospel we’ve heard from the experts and news media for decades. Yes, often an increase in the former leads to an increase in the the latter, but this is correlation, not necessarily causation. Maybe something else is going on.
Let’s use an example: Say I have 12 hats for which I paid $8 each and priced at $12. If I sold them all to 12 people who wanted them, I make $48 less my overhead. But 16 people wanting the hats does not cause me to raise the price — it allows me to. My desire for more profit is what causes the price to rise. And when more profit becomes the primary if not sole motivator on our economy, we can call it greed.
Although Gordon Gekko claimed “Greed is Good!,” how much profit is enough? How much wealth is enough? Enough to allow me to build my own rocket ship?
By disguising such greed as “the law of supply and demand,” our economic system has become antithetical to the common good. The misdistribution of wealth to the few, and calling money “speech” and corporations “people,” have combined to erode our democratic principles and suggest that unbridled capitalism and democracy are incompatible.
Howard Woodring,
Lewisburg