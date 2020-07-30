St. Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 16:14, “Do everything in love.” The Gospel of St. John says in chapter four verse eight, “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.” Love is at the heart of the message of Jesus and is the foundation of what the church is called to be. It is what makes us embodiments of the Spirit in our world.
To follow in Christ’s footsteps means to love one another. It would seem at times that unconditional love is absent here. Since the pandemic broke out many defy orders to wear masks and put public safety at risk. Black Lives Matter protestors have been met with boisterous, far-right rallies that involve white supremacists. Recently, a popular Mifflinburg store unnecessarily targeted the LGBTQIA+ community, leveling heinous insults against them.
This is not love. These actions are an affront to God and only further us from God’s kingdom. To turn a blind eye or declare neutrality is no better. Despite these communal failures, thankfully love grows here. Love is shown in all those who have responded to the call of “No Justice, No Peace!” It was shown in the faithful who saw our own sin of discrimination and stood for love at the Pride Rally.
Love can be shown at the ballot box this fall by voting against economic inequality, environmental degradation, distorted historical narratives, racism, and violence. Let us know God here in this Valley, and “do everything in love.”
Larry Herrold Jr.,
Sunbury