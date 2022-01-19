Pennsylvania is currently being sued for failure to provide adequate funding to ensure a “thorough and efficient” education to all students, as required by our state Constitution.
At one time, 50% of education funding came from the state, but over the past two decades legislative commitment to education has eroded, forcing districts to make up the difference, mostly through property taxes. That’s fine for students in wealthy communities, but it’s crippling for students in low-wealth school districts.
Even worse, our Republican legislators aren’t in court denying that students in lower-income and rural districts are being shortchanged; instead, the defense council for President Pro Tempore Jake Corman questions whether students who will eventually be working at McDonalds even need to learn Algebra 1.
Our lawmakers aren’t in court to fix our broken funding system; they’re in court defending it!
Republican lawmakers are essentially saying it’s OK for more than half of Pennsylvania’s school districts — 277 districts in all — to be so underfunded that they can’t offer students a 21st century education.
Anyone with an education knows that education is absolutely essential to the individual and collective well-being of our state — and our nation!
Ulysses S. Grant’s words 170 years ago ring true today: “If we are to have another contest in the near future of our national existence, I predict that the dividing line will not be Mason and Dixon’s, but between patriotism and intelligence on the one side — and superstition, ambition, and ignorance on the other.”
Linda Westrick,
State College