We have all been through an extraordinarily difficult period of conflict throughout this election cycle. Now that it’s blatantly obvious that President Trump lost, why do Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, Pennsylvania’s House majority leader, and 67 of his Republican colleagues, continue to call into question the legitimacy of this election?
With that in mind, we’re very concerned by the Dec. 4 letter to Pennsylvania’s U.S. Congressional Delegation, urging them “to object…to the Electoral College votes received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania during the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.”
By continuing to support fallacious claims that President Trump won the presidential election, Benninghoff, as well as the seven Republican members of Congress (Scott Perry, John Joyce, Fred Keller, Mike Kelly, Dan Meuser, Guy Reschenthaler and GT Thomas) who signed onto the failed Texas lawsuit to invalidate President-elect Biden’s victory, are undermining Pennsylvanians’ trust in the election process, the cornerstone of democracy itself.
We worry there’s an ulterior motive here to suppress mail-in-voting in the future. Mail-in voting has worked exceptionally well for the military for 100 years. By expanding it, we now have more people voting, which improves our democracy.
There is no credible evidence of widespread election fraud related to mail-in voting. None.
Representative Benninghoff and his Republican colleagues in the House and in Congress should focus on the pandemic, and work to prevent the needless loss of more lives, and not continue to chase a fiction that President Trump has created out of thin air.
David and Sue Werner,
State College