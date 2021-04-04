Faced with oppression from the patriarchy, women have banded together to fight toxic misogyny and pave the way for future generations. This movement has received harsh backlash over the centuries. Feminism, the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes, has provided a movement for women fighting for change. Throughout history, society has avoided the word feminism due to the negative connotation and stereotypes that are connected to the word. But with proper education feminism could become known for its true purpose, to help women.
Part of the problems that circulate the word comes directly from misinformed premeditated misconceptions. Pat Robertson once described feminism as “a socialist, anti-family, political movement that encourages women to leave their husbands, kill their children, practice witchcraft, destroy capitalism, and become lesbians.” This comment is often used to portray an extreme version of the feminist stereotype. Society more commonly sees feminists as unattractive, angry, men-hating, bra-burners who hate sex. But what people fail to recognize is that feminists can be male or female of any background who believe in harmony and equality of the sexes.
This belief that feminism is the equivalent to radical extremism out to dominate the male gender is an assumption that needs to be removed. The movement is not meant to discriminate toward men rather just to level the playing field between sexes. More recently the feminist movement has begun to fight for male issues alongside marginalizing minorities. But anti-feminism propaganda continues to sway the public’s belief towards the negative connotation.
The true aim of the feminist movement is to peacefully demand equality and safety for women worldwide. The organization has pushed for the spread of education for all women and workplace equality. In addition to the push for school and workplace safety by bettering sexual harassment policies and changing dress codes that overly sexualize young girls. But the major fight is to achieve basic human rights for women. When understood correctly feminism can increase many standards for women. If more of the public were properly informed on the movement and what feminists fight for, many believe more would join alongside the organization. Allowing the negative connotation to become positive and encourage more change in society.
Hannah Beachy,
Mifflinburg Area High School