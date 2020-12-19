In Sunday’s My Turn, Robert Beard tried to enlighten us in how we should vote and think. This was not productive and inspired this letter once I calmed down and cleaned up after all the blood vessels bursting his screed caused.
In his opinion anybody who has voted for President Trump has encouraged and led to the end of American civilization. He has some good points I’ll admit but like so many he doesn’t want you to recognize facts he wants you to think like him. Let’s review some of the falsehoods. First of all the Heroes Act has been passed in the House of Representatives but was stalled in the Senate not because of a desire to not provide for those who need the money due to shutdowns both federal and state mandated by both Democrats and Republicans. It was delayed due to funding going to entities who were pet projects for representatives not those in need.
Insurance costs have skyrocketed since the Affordable Care Act was implemented for those who like me have watched our copays go from $20 to $50. Or maybe it’s the emergency visit which increased from $50 to $200 dollars unless admitted. Or perhaps the deductible which increased from $1,000 to $2,500. All of this occurred without changing my plan.
I am aware of how our government works which was his most offensive claim regarding those who opine differently than he does. I believe, Dr. Beard, you need the refresher as do so many so-called progressives because you want laws crafted by people sitting in judges’ robes. Legislation is never to be crafted in a courtroom.
Your opinions are your own and are not harmful to anyone just because they are different. What’s harmful is when a person whose job is to teach and enlighten only accepts their own thinking as correct. When you end Vote for yourself; vote Democratic, all you do is the very thing you condemn others for and further prove that in many cases higher education is about indoctrination not knowledge. Incidentally, I am a registered Democrat who voted twice for President Trump although only once each election.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury