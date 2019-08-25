I recently attended a two-day training provided by the Camp Hill Police Department and the Pennsylvania National Guard Northeast Counterdrug Training Center entitled “High in Plain Sight — You Can’t Stop What You Don’t Know.” The class was facilitated by Officer Jermaine Galloway, “The Tall Cop,” who is a nationally recognized authority on drug and alcohol trends. He has provided education for more than 100,000 attendees nationwide.
Officer Galloway prefaces his remarks by stating that if you “think” you know about marijuana, you can forget it. Boy, was he right! As someone who was on the fence about legalized recreational marijuana — after all, it will be regulated — my opinion shifted a full 360 after the first day of training.
First of all, the pot that folks smoked “back in the day” was about 3 percent pure. Marijuana bought on the street today is about 15 percent pure, and sometimes “enhanced” with other substances, even fentanyl. If you go to a dispensary in a state with legal pot, you will see the concentration as the amount of THC in the marijuana. Bud (dried marijuana) is typically in the 22-28 percent range of purity. Some forms, like waxes, oils, and concentrates can be up to 90 percent pure. Most are over 50 percent and include edible products and vape oils.
Besides that, there are different strains of marijuana that produce different effects: Indica (sometimes referred to as “in da couch”) produces just that type of feeling: You don’t want to get off the couch. Sativa, on the other hand, works as a stimulant and can mimic the effects of methamphetamine. Hybrid strains combine both.
Law enforcement agencies are reporting what is now known as “greening out,” or overdosing on marijuana. In addition to the health issues associated with legal pot, there are numerous “unintended consequences” that take the form of criminal activity, accidents, increased traffic in emergency departments, increased use of other substances, mental issues like depression and anxiety, and the list goes on.
Then there are the vapes and Juuls. These inhalant products are marketed toward youth, infused with flavors like cotton candy and pina colada. While a Juul pod cannot contain more than .3 percent THC, there are ways of getting around it. Juul brand pods are supposedly incompatible with the pods containing THC. Enter the PAX brand pod, which can be used with THC pods. Not so coincidentally, both brands are produced by the same company.
Talk about CBDs, or cannabidiols. These products are available just about everywhere and are completely unregulated, meaning a 10-year old can go into a convenience store and buy them. These “supplements” claim to cure everything from cancer to depression. However, because they are not regulated in any way, there is no proof to back up these assertions. Lacking oversight, you cannot be sure what is actually in the CBD.
This is but a sample of the information presented by Officer Galloway. My point in bringing it to your attention is that we do not know what we think we know about marijuana and other substances. I highly recommend this training to law enforcement personnel, elected officials, medical professionals, educators, parents, the general public…everyone! For more information about this program, please visit https://www.tallcopsaysstop.com/.
Melissa Farrow is a Stigma Reduction and Education Specialist for United in Recovery.