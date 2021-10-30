A series of recent letters went back and forth on U.S. immigration, including one that judged President Biden’s failure to live up to his campaign promises to create and prosecute a just immigration policy.
Professor John Peeler’s editorial (Oct. 3) on the incoherence of U.S. border policy seemed to confuse some, including Harry Prentiss, if his Letter to the Editor (Oct. 13) is any indicator. Peeler brands Trump policies inhumane and outside of the legal statutes that the United States is signatory to. He is correct in both accusations.
Prentiss touts his ancestor’s “legal” immigration from the area around Poland in the early years of the 20th century to work in the coal mines around Mount Carmel as well as other locations.
The key point is immigrants from Poland came to America either because of ethnic repression in their homeland done by the controlling states (there were several Polish insurrections during the 19th century plus periods of famine) or because America was labor poor and willing to provide better paying jobs even if by today’s standard, they appear less than desirable. War, famine, disease were then and are now push factors that cause desperate people to flee their homelands. (Add the effects of climate change to the modern mix.) Pull factors, on the other hand, argue in favor of a particular destination for relocation.
As for the legality of immigration, being denied entry to the U.S. was the exception rather than the rule for most of our history. Apart from the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, it would not be until after WWI that the United States passed serious laws (1921 Emergency Quota Act and the 1924 Immigration Act) regulating immigration. In other words, to argue that one’s Polish ancestors did it right and therefore came here legally when immigration laws were all but nonexistent is a low bar to meet.
Today’s immigrants, with few exceptions, are reacting to the push-pull factors that propelled past immigration and hope only that their cases be heard by U.S. asylum courts. If this is not where we are as a people, perhaps it is time we take down that statue in New York harbor, the one that probably greeted Prentiss’ grandparents, the one that proclaimed: “Give me your tired, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me” and replace it with the statue of a border wall and the words, “We are full!” (To quote then President Donald Trump, April 5, 2019). Seriously, is our answer to desperate people, “Go away!”
Joseph R. Fischer,
Northumberland