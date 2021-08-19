East Buffalo Township has an important election coming up in November. I am not throwing my name in to the mix, but I am supporting Mike Glazer who is one of the candidates. I first met Mike when we were members of the Lewisburg Lions Club many years ago. Our paths have crossed over the years, both professionally and personally. We both attend small discussion groups where we talk about current issues, especially in the political arena, locally and nationally.
Even though we do not see eye to eye on many issues we do gain an appreciation for each other and to others who have a different point of view. Mike is an individual who will make his decision based on what is best for the community and the people. He will always have an open-door policy, which enables him to learn and understand what people want and need.
For those who are uncertain as to how they will cast their vote I am asking you to consider casting your vote for Mike Glazer.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg