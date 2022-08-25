I have been thinking often about the last line of our National Anthem; The Star Spangled Banner, (1814). “O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.” So, I decided to get a better understanding of the words “free” and “brave.”
Merriam-Webster.com provided the following: free; freedom a) the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint b) liberation from slavery or restraint, or from the power of another: independence c) the quality or state of being exempt or released usually from something onerous: freedom from care.
I most certainly have not felt free from political care in the last six years. I cannot help but wonder how “free from care” some of our governors, legislators, and judges have felt the last six years. Especially the ones most loyal to Donald Trump. I very much doubt they have felt free from Trump’s daily manipulative and reality-challenged shenanigans. Quite a number of the aforementioned governmental people have been forced to retire from their positions. Sad.
Trump’s fanatical narcissism/authoritarianism/truth-challenged/Dr. Jekll-Mr. Hyde/showboating-type activities seem to have been particularly demanding of his underlings.
Brave: bravery: a) having or showing mental or moral strength to face danger, fear, or difficulty b) to face or endure with courage c) to do what is right; confront.
Unfortunately, these same people certainly don’t seem to fit in this category either. Our legislative Republicans’ intense fidelity to Trump’s executive “management” of national duties has not produced the freedom, nor the bravery spoken in our National Anthem. I am not voting for any of them. And to add insult to injury, they just got a raise!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg