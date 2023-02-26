We are at a crossroad for our communities’ future health. We’ve arrived at a place where our communities face a 73% behavioral health bed shortage. Hospitals are closing or reducing services in nearby communities, placing additional strain on the remaining health care resources.
About 2,300 people with a behavioral health diagnosis come to Geisinger Medical Center’s ER every year — a number expected to grow by 16% in five years. All this while three of every five communities in Pennsylvania lack adequate behavioral health resources and suicide is six times more common than alcohol-related traffic deaths in the commonwealth.
With all these dynamics at play, we as a community face critical choices about how to address this growing crisis. Earlier this month, the Danville Borough Council, with all this information on hand and a choice about whether or not to support a zoning change to accommodate a nearly 100-bed behavioral health facility, made its decision.
We respect the process and decision, however disappointed we were by it. Community leaders voiced support, as did several citizens whose families have experienced firsthand our area’s behavioral health shortcomings. We can’t thank everyone enough for their vulnerability and support for something our area so desperately needs.
It also can’t be understated how incredibly grateful we are to share the Danville community with the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius whose leadership and care for this area have never been more evident.
Our communities should know that we won’t be deterred by this recent decision. We’re already hard at work finding alternate options to deliver not just better behavioral health, but also hundreds of jobs, tax revenue and numerous other economic benefits.
Every day, without even realizing it, each of us probably interacts with someone who will need these services one day. So many people suffer with behavioral health conditions in silence.
They’re the parents, siblings, students and children who need help from time to time to continue being successful, thriving members of our communities.
We won’t stop our pursuit of making better behavioral health easier and more accessible for the incredible people of Central Pennsylvania.
Too many lives are counting on it.
Megan Brosious,
Chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s Central Region