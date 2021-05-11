Isn’t it true that when any law is passed in the state of Pennsylvania, the governor can veto that law? And isn’t it true that the legislature can override that veto with a two-thirds vote? Then it seems that state law already gives the governor some powers of decision-making but it can be overridden (“checks and balances”) by a super majority of the legislature at any time, therefore preventing “one branch taking over” and usurping power.
That decision making by necessity also includes emergency declarations by the governor. It seems rather arbitrary for a new constitutional amendment to be proposed to limit such an emergency declaration to 21 days. Why not 18 days? Or 23 days? Are there 21-day limits to any other declarations by the governor? Or for that matter are there any 21-day limit to resolutions by the legislature?
To be consistent with present state law, a declaration by the governor could be overturned at any time with a two-thirds vote of the legislature if it is decided that the governor (executive branch) had usurped too much power. A change to a simple majority would give the legislature undue power over the executive branch.
Fred Teichman, M.D.,
Lewisburg