In the United States, a nation where the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees that all citizens will be afforded “equal protection of the laws,” Pennsylvania stands alone as the only state that does not have statewide funding for the criminal defense of people unable to afford a criminal defense attorney.
In Pennsylvania, each of the 67 county governments is responsible for funding the defense of the indigent through public defenders’ offices.
Not so on the prosecution’s side of the courtroom. County prosecutors — the office of the district attorney elected in each county — receive funding from the state and grants to support their legal operations as well as having the state police available as an investigative resource. The commonwealth also reimburses counties for 65 percent of the elected district attorney’s $185,000 annual salary.
Public defenders are hired and paid by each county and, as Sara Jacobson, executive director of the Public Defender Association of Pennsylvania points out, are limited by the county’s funding priorities and must pay for their own investigative services.
Taking absolutely nothing away from the hard-working public defenders who prove each day that they are committed to defending and protecting the constitutional rights of citizens who cannot afford to hire a private attorney, Pennsylvania’s funding system gives the appearance, if not the practical application of, unequal protection under the law.
From her perspective as director of the state’s Public Defender Association, Jacobson said Pennsylvania’s funding system has “created an uneven playing field,” primarily because public defense lawyers are funded to the degree that each county prioritizes them.
In his budget proposal introduced in February, Gov. Tom Wolf included a provision intended to confront the state’s failure to help fund criminal defense of those who are poor. The governor’s measure did not make it into the final budget passed in June. The budget also failed to extend a small grant program created in 2019 to help counties deal with the extra cost of providing legal representation to poor defendants accused in death penalty cases.
So for now, Pennsylvania remains the only state in the nation that does not fund the criminal defense of the poor, a disgraceful status in a nation where we recite the words “and justice for all” in our Pledge of Allegiance.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board; Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.