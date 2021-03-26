I applaud the Wolf administration for its landmark 191-megawatt solar power deal which will produce 361,000 megawatt-hours of electricity each year and create 400-plus jobs.
It is unfortunate, however, that the 1,800 to 2,000 acres of land that the solar projects will occupy will take around three square miles of productive Central Pennsylvania farmland out of service.
It is equally unfortunate that the 400 or so jobs created will not be sustainable, as they will only be during the construction phase. After construction is completed, it will only take a few handful of employees at most to sustain production.
Solar projects are best built on unproductive land. The earliest solar projects in the United States were the SEGS solar projects built in the 1980s on desert land near Kramer Junction, California, in which my former employer was an investor.
Large-scale solar projects continue to be built on desert land in that area and on desert land in Texas. It does make sense to build solar projects on unproductive desert land, but one must question the wisdom of taking productive farmland out of service to build solar projects when one considers the facts of solar production.
The 361,000 megawatt-hours of electricity that the Central Pennsylvania solar projects are projected to generate each year during the hours the sun is shining calculates to producing 191 megawatts of power 21.6 percent of the time. Therefore, backup power generation will be needed for the 78.4 percent of the time that the sun is not shining. That backup power will undoubtedly be created by burning fossil fuels to generate electricity.
A 1,000-megawatt power plant burning home-grown Pennsylvania natural gas can operate at full capacity 24 hours a day for at least 90 percent of every hour in the year. At a 90 percent capacity factor, that plant occupying about 10 acres of land will generate 7,884,000 megawatt-hours of electricity annually or more than 20 times the amount produced by Gov. Wolf’s solar projects on one two-hundredth of the land.
Taking three square miles of productive Central Pennsylvania farmland out of service to build solar projects that produce electricity 21.6 percent of the time and require backup power generation the other 78.4 percent of the time does not make sense.
Why are you proposing to squander our precious Central Pennsylvania farmland resource, Gov. Wolf?
Donald Schnure,
Lewisburg