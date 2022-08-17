The original Union County WW2 Honor Roll was in the grassy area between the federal building in Lewisburg and the bank. Made of wood it deteriorated and was torn down and hauled away. Many decades later Drew Machamer had the dream of building more a permanent monument with all the names that served from our county and he was a true visionary.
Drew approached my father-in-law, Al Hess, with the idea and this dynamic duo made the monument a reality in Mifflinburg.
Every year we hold our Veterans Day ceremony at the honor roll. We also do a benefit for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home and are quite proud of what we are accomplishing.
Next year will be the 20th anniversary of the Union County WW2 Honor Roll and as you can guess that many years of weather has caused some issues that need to be addressed. The project we are presently involved with is repairing the 10 spotlights that illuminate the monument.
We had an electrician look over the job and several options were considered. The estimate has come in at $700 and we are welcoming donations to help out with this revamping.
Any financial assistance is greatly appreciated and tax deductible. Donations can be sent to: Union County Veterans Foundation, 916 Washington Ave., Lewisburg Pa 17837. To see more about what we are doing in Mifflinburg visit our Facebook page at Union County WW2 Honor Roll — Mifflinburg.
Also, we welcome you to join us at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 for our Veterans Day program. Our speaker is Maureen Weigl, Deputy Adjutant General for the Veterans Affairs in Pennsylvania.
Our pledge in Mifflinburg is to honor veterans and do something tangible to help them.
Doug and Tracy Walter,
Union County Veterans Foundation
Linntown