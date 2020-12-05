I was saddened by State Rep. David Rowe’s recent publicity stunt. That is, his Facebook posting showing him holding his cellphone and a drink at a bar where his phone reads 5:01 p.m., one minute after businesses were required to stop selling alcohol and apparently intended to mock our governor’s safety measures to lessen COVID-19’s impact.
I encourage Representative Rowe to formally apologize and because he is young, physically fit, and tough, he can demonstrate the sincerity of his apology by volunteering for a 10-hour shift both at a local hospital and a local nursing home (or by donating $1,000 to each).
If he has the guts to do so, he will be an extraordinary role-model of inner strength and courage for all Americans, especially politicians. Plus, he will likely generate favorable nation-wide publicity.
Finally, for the hundreds of thousands of brave, dedicated, overworked, and exhausted health care workers in America — our doctors, physicians assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants — his apology, especially if it is a hands-on example, will give renewed determination and dedication to our true heroes.
David Young,
Lewisburg