On this Independence Day, as America continues to appear more divided, it is important to remember a simple linguistic change that emerged in the aftermath of the Civil War.
When the war between the states broke out, the United States of America was only 86 years old. Compared to other nations around the globe, it was in its infancy. It still is.
In the wake of the North’s victory, which restored the Union with the Southern states coming back into the Union, a subtle change in how Americans began to reference the country is maybe something we need to review today.
In the first few decades of the United States, when referencing the nation as a whole, the United States are, a plural reference.
After the war, when it became apparent a strong central government would become a focal point, it shifted to singular: The United States is.
As too many try to find the things that separate us, it is easy to forget how many things unify the citizens of the United States of America. We are vastly more alike than different, regardless of what people bloviate today.
The Declaration of Independence is filled with lofty and memorable language that we attempt to live up to today. Occasionally lost in the “pursuit of happiness,” is this statement from the signers: “We pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
Notice the use of “we” and “our.” The collective and inclusiveness is what has made America great, from its inception to today, as the nation begins to close in on its 250th birthday in 2026.
A book published several years after the death of Declaration author Thomas Jefferson found this passage from some of Jefferson’s personal correspondence: “My God! How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy!”
As America stops today to celebrate with fireworks and gatherings, the rest of the world is watching and waiting to see what happens here, whether the internal conflict leads to a serious fracture.
It is our expectation that America emerges stronger, as it has done time and time again.
Thomas Paine, whose words partly held a fledgling nation together in the mid-1770s, reminds us that keeping what Americans have built is something worth the ongoing effort.
“Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must, like me, undergo the fatigue of supporting it,” he wrote.
Singular. United.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.