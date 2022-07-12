The prospects for effective programs that assist more people across the region are looking good as the Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour chapters of the United Way announce that they will merge on Sept. 1.
The boards of the two agencies voted unanimously in favor of the merger following a year of discussions that included strategic planning meetings for an expanded United Way agency that will now serve Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
“I am so excited for what the future holds for our five counties,” said Liz Masich, board president of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties. “There are so many projects and grants that benefit our region, and we know hunger and housing issues don’t end at county lines. This merger will allow true collaboration on grants and services that are vital to improving the lives and wellbeing of those we, and our partner agencies, proudly and passionately serve.”
Kristen Moyer, board president of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said the merging agencies have a history of working on common missions.
“For over five years, we have partnered on various programs such as the Revolving Car Loan and United in Recovery,” she said. “The joint committee determined this merger was the best way to serve our donors and agencies.”
The primary aim, United Way officials wrote in a statement, is to “increase the amount of community funding as well as improve the organization’s effectiveness and reduce duplications while ensuring residents have access to quality education, health care and a stable job that provides enough income to support a family.”
The origins of the first United Way agency in the nation date back to 1887 in Denver, Colorado, where a local woman, priest, two ministers and a rabbi combined their efforts to start a fundraising campaign that benefited 10 area health and welfare agencies. In their first year, they raised $21,700, creating a movement that later became the United Way.
The merger of the two local United Ways certainly sets the stage for projects benefiting residents across the five-county region, but it’s also important not to overlook the charitable work being carried out every day by the 58 non-profit agencies — each with their own focus and missions — that receive portions of funds raised by the United Way.
Currently, the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, SUNCOM Industries, Salvation Army and Central Susquehanna Sight Services receive financial support from both of the merging United Way organizations.
Other partners have a variety of missions, including support for children who find themselves in the court system through no fault of their own, mediation, child care, support and inspirational programs for young women, fitness programs, distribution of meals for the elderly and needy, library services and youth programming, among others.
All of this is good, and we look forward to reporting many more success stories from the expanding United Way and its partner agencies as results of this merger begin to emerge.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.