Sometimes, the timing is just right.
So it is with an idea Mindy Moore had in early 2018 to merge youth groups from three Lewisburg churches — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church and the Lewisburg First Baptist Church — into one united youth organization.
Her proposal was first discussed two years before we first heard of COVID-19, but now, as we continue to emerge from lockdowns and isolation resulting from the worldwide pandemic, her idea for a vibrant youth organization filled with things young people need right now — fun, faith and fellowship — is blooming at the perfect time.
Moore, who serves as director of the United Youth Group, described the program — now with about 30 members — as a safe space run by open-minded people who strive to make themselves available to the youth.
“We’re partially social,” she said. “Our goal is to help them along their journey,” she said.
It’s a place to be with others, to learn more about their faith and that of others, to enjoy fun activities and to work on projects that benefit the entire community.
The group engages in a wide variety of recreational activities, including trivia, church lock-ins, trips to Knoebels Amusement Resort, Netflix parties, cookouts, outdoor games, pizza and movie nights.
They also work to help others, organizing fundraisers and making donations to the Evangelical Community Hospital coronavirus fund and Rock and Read-a-thon. They also put together Christmas gift bags for workers in Evangelical’s emergency room and the Buffalo Valley Police Department and made Valentine’s Day goodie bags for residents at the RiverWoods senior care facility.
Madison VanBuskirk, a member of the youth group, said she has met “so many kids older and younger. Even classmates I’ve never really talked to before, I talk to them every day now.”
The United Youth Group not only serves its members and the community, it serves as a model for others who may be considering similar groups that can reach out and embrace young people at a time when they just might need it the most.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.