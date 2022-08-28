Like many people, it feels like I spend more time on email than necessary. Part of the reason is that so many Daily Item addresses are forwarded to me, including those to letters@dailyitem.com and a few staffers who have retired.
Many of the emails are junk, something that I can instantly send to the virtual trash heap. Getting them there requires at least a cursory glance to make sure they are not important.
What strikes me going through the emails, even at a rapid-fire, get rid of this junk ASAP mode, is how divided we are as a society, how anything turns into an immediate race to the far fringes of reality where it is difficult to even see the middle.
In the span of 30 minutes one day last week, emails with the following in the subject lines popped up in the inbox.
n Will Anthony Fauci be brought to justice?
n A video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez getting arrested contained one shocking detail.
n Defending reproductive rights in Maine.
n Trump torches Mitch McConnell.
n Liz Cheney is a hero for this.
There were dozens of others, clickbait all. Trying to push an agenda for and against the Second Amendment. For and against reproductive rights. For and against Making America Great Again.
Through those subject lines, we know that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be jailed, that Donald Trump has had it with the Republican establishment and Mitch McConnell. There is no middle ground.
Delete. Delete. Delete. Delete. Delete. Empty trash.
Repeat the process.
Consensus building is lost art. Whoever yells the loudest is the winner. Varying viewpoints and opinions must continue to be encouraged because they are helpful in a broad dialogue. Unfortunately, opposing viewpoints, far too often today, are borne out of ignorance of the truth. Either through an unwillingness to even consider an opposing viewpoint or through a lens of immediate outrage.
These things continue to drive everyone farther apart because what is true and what we think is true are somehow different to a lot of people, whose truths are built on social media algorithms that feed into their often preconceived notions and a handful of whataboutism tossed in there.
A few weeks ago, sitting in the 8 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Church in Danville, Father Timothy Marcoe said during his homily that “in order to have lasting peace, there must be unity in the truth.”
Hearing that made me sit straight up.
”To have lasting peace ... there must be unity in the truth.”
Man, do about 300 million Americans need to not only hear that statement, but really hear it and think about what it means.
Truth by its very essence isn’t binary. It is exact. Can there be tangents off those essential truths? Sure. But the factual basis? No.
Were there some voters who broke the law during the 2020 presidential election? Yes. So the election was stolen? No.
Was the withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago botched? Yes. Only because the previous president put an artificial timeline on the exit? No.
Facts are facts. Truth is truth.
Until we are able to get to unity of truth, essentially a consensus about right and wrong, black and white, this struggle over even the smallest things will remain and probably grow.
And that is frustrating.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.