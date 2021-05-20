Bucknell University officials are doing the right thing by hiring an outside organization to conduct a review of last week’s troubling incident where more than a dozen male students attempted to break into a university-owned residence for LGBTQ students.
But words from some members of the campus community show some internal reflection, communication and reaction are also needed to get beyond this latest incident.
This week, the university announced it was hiring Philadelphia-based Cozen O’Connor to investigate the actions of the students accused of attempting to break into an LGBTQ+ housing unit and harassing students on Thursday night. Part of the investigation will also include a look at the response by Bucknell’s Public Safety officers, which drew heavy criticism from the resident advisor at the home.
The details included in a letter from the residential advisor at Fran’s House — one of the university’s affinity houses where groups of like-minded students live together and named after Fran McDaniel, the late director of the LGBT Office — are frightening, disturbing and demand swift and punitive response when all of the details are gathered and confirmed.
According to the letter, the male students banged on windows and doors, flashed the residents, tried to climb through a window, repeatedly struck a metal bar against a flag pole on which a pride flag hangs and urinated on the porch.
“What happened to this house is abhorrent. Appropriate actions must be taken by the Bucknell Administration to ensure nothing like this will ever happen again,” a statement from the houses’ residents said.
This wasn’t a kids being kids moment. It was a targeted event with the intent to intimidate. Thankfully, no one got into the house. The implications of what could have happened are nearly unthinkable.
No campus is immune to these issues. Bucknell is just the latest and hits closest to home. There were two incidents reported at Syracuse University over the weekend where members of the LGBTQ community were verbally harassed.
The campus has rallied around the students and rightfully wants action. Associate Professor of Anthropology Clare A. Sammells said she brought faculty, staff and community members to keep watch on the house overnight throughout the weekend. More than 70 people signed up to cover a shift, Sammells said.
It is that kind of response we hope ignites real change on campus. Another professor, Chase Gregory, said Thursday night’s attack must remain in the spotlight until university officials respond appropriately. “This kind of thing is a pattern at Bucknell. It’s not an isolated incident,” Gregory said. “Institutional memory at Bucknell seems to be quite short. We’re forcing people to look at it and not sweep it under the rug.”
College campuses rank among the nation’s most inclusive and diverse communities. We must all make sure they remain that way.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.