In recent weeks, The Daily Item has highlighted several community outreach programs featuring college students from Bucknell and Susquehanna universities. It should not be lost on anyone what these meetings mean for the college students, but also for the communities in which they temporarily reside.
This past week, members of Susquehanna University’s basketball team spent two days in a Selinsgrove kindergarten classroom, helping students with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) projects. Last Sunday, a Bucknell student volunteered at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum during a Build-A-Toy workshop.
Bucknell’s men’s basketball team annually spends part of Halloween handing out candy to patients at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and other university sports teams and clubs can be found throughout our region volunteering their time to help in other ways. Through its Susquehanna Engaging in Regional Volunteer Experiences (SU SERVE) project, SU students turned in 100,000 hours of community service in 2018.
It is refreshing to see this outreach. Most of the students attending these two private universities aren’t from the Valley. But during their four or five years of college, this is home.
They live here, study here, shop here, eat here and grow here.
As much as their university community shapes these young adults, the Valley does as well.
What a wonderful way to teach these students to be comfortable in their own skin. The college experience, as much as it is about education, is about making these students comfortable being uncomfortable.
“At the beginning, the little guys are shy and then everyone loosens up,” Selinsgrove kindergarten teacher Julie Prusch said.
Imagine being a 5- or 6-year-old and having that sort of relationship, however brief it may be? For some, it can be a life-changing experience. It can be that way for the older “kids” too.
SU basketball player Zachary Knecht, who has visited Prusch’s classroom over the past four years, said he has enjoyed all of his trips to the classrooms. “I love making slime,” he said, sounding every bit the kindergartner rather than college senior. “Everybody has fun, even the bigger students are maybe having more fun.”
Having two universities and other youth outreach programs in our Valley school districts presents interesting, fun and regular outlets for these types of interactions. It is just another reminder of what makes our Valley a great place to live.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.