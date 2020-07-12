I am coming to understand the reality of many black lives in this country. I don’t know that in their shoes I would be able to handle it well. The sentiment, “black lives matter” is misleading, however. I have learned that one cannot say, “black lives in the womb matter,” or “black lives killed by black people matter” because they are a distraction. I have also learned that one cannot be silent about this either, because “silence is violence.” As a result, one must say something, and that can only be one specific thing, or be excoriated.
In regard to police brutality, several bad actors on one police force committed a heinous crime that immediately stereotyped every police officer in the country as racist. No one remembers all the good work police have been doing over the years within their respective communities to actually build relationships. There are very good police officers everywhere. Calls to outright abolish the profession have seen gun sales skyrocket. (These far-left protesters align with the Democratic Party, who have also been calling for more gun laws and gun confiscation; they shot themselves in the foot on this one, pun intended.) I think any politician and celebrity who does push for outright police abolishment should have their telephone numbers blocked from 911.
When the toppling of the Confederate monuments moved on to toppling those of abolitionists, I did not know which was worse: That the protestors were fairly stupid, or that they were railing against our very culture. Will the cancel culture stop at some point or simply take on other topics they find offensive? In this country of all places, someone who expresses an anti-popular opinion stands to lose their job and being shunned by friends and even family members.
It has crossed my mind that trying to dictate speech, tearing down monuments, and demands made by the cancel culture are from the same playbook as the book burnings by student groups in Nazi Germany. Those books were targeted because they stood against the views of Nazism. Current protest activities fall well beyond the issue of police brutality, and I do believe we are in a culture war.
But back to the sentiment, “black lives matter.” While itself representing a positive, albeit narrow, focus, it is very different than the formal organization called Black Lives Matter (BLM). I wonder if anyone supporting the organization realizes what it stands for other than efforts against racism. Among other things its website states, “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement” and further, to “dismantle the cisgender privilege.” In other words, the anti-nuclear family and anti-natural order of male and female, which have been in existence since the dawn of time.
Maybe they haven’t noticed that it is precisely the breakdown of the nuclear family that has caused so many problems in this country. Or maybe they simply want more of that. My high school graduating class was approximately 43% black. Never once in the classroom or in any sports arena have I ever heard one calling another “comrade.” Yet, there it is in the Black Lives Matter website. Not surprising since the BLM organization was created by trained Marxists.
I think it is significant that the President of the Frederick Douglass Foundation disagrees with some of the BLM goals. They instead support the traditional family, reforming the existing criminal justice system, and that “the free exchange of goods and services creates the greatest economic opportunity for all people regardless of background.” They are interested in building up versus tearing down.
I am empathetic to the black lives that live under pressures that no one else has to experience. On the other hand, I do not condone the Black Lives Matter organization itself and many of its goals or tactics, and I will never condone the unmasked socialist agenda.
