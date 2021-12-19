It really is troubling to feel so far removed from the cultural mainstream of political persuasion here in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
I first arrived in the fall of 1966 to attend college, where I remained until late 1974, and where I finally settled with my better half after earning a law degree mostly at night and passing the bar exam in 1979.
My parents weren’t actively political, but my mom particularly liked Nixon and Reagan. Back then, I disliked and saw through each of those two presidential opportunists and the enduring and ample damage they each did in their own respective ways.
Even so, Watergate and Iran-Contra pale in the realm of evil-doing when compared to Donald Trump. How he managed to capture the affection and continues to hold the loyalty of so many in his base continues to be scary.
While in office, each policy decision was made based on what advanced his personal interest in accumulating wealth and wielding power. How can so many still not be put off by him personally, by his scandalous term in office and by all the bad things he did and so far seems to have gotten away with?
Each day since he left office reveals more of his democracy-busting plan to remain in office while substantially losing the 2020 election, which by any measure, was far from close.
He was hoping, planning and acting to derail the results of the election, anticipating a battle in the streets on Jan. 6, 2020, which would result in his calling out troops to put down the opposition. He wanted to scuttle the votes from states, repeatedly tested and upheld in the courts, by preventing the official, scheduled Congressional vote count, hoping for the Hail Mary of a partisan vote in his favor from the gerrymandered House of Representatives.
Fortunately, the maligned opposition didn’t feel compelled to appear in the streets, probably a direct result of the merciful depth of his defeat at the polls, leaving the lethal violence that did occur to be attributable, unequivocally, to his supporters.
In sum, Donald Trump was a president who lived right on the edge of what he could get away with for as long as he could. As the new year approaches, the likelihood that he will at some point be called out for and be required to atone for his numerous misdeeds increases, even if it’s not yet an absolute certainty.
So: (1) pandemic badly mishandled; (2) gun violence unaddressed and at an all-time high; (3) women’s right to bodily self-determination in peril; (4) deficits inflated by extensive tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy; (5) diplomacy deep-sixed and alliances neglected while cozying-up to all manner of authoritarian bad guys; (6) fossil fuel corporations raking in record profits while the globe warmed without amelioration; (7) foxes installed to run amok in the hen houses of the agencies created to act for “we the people;” (8) courts packed with right-wing ideologues; (9) anti-immigrant and white supremacist sympathies repeatedly on display.
Yet so many are still in his corner, deniers of his anti-democratic, authoritarian leanings, dragging the possibility of cooperation and civil discourse to new lows.
The days of Donald Trump were dark indeed. Maybe, just maybe, 2022 will bring us just a little bit more back into the light.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.