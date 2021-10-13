I would like to respond to the letter from Ellen and Andrew Matragrano from Oct. 8, focusing on one statement, “One problem with abortion is that it does not deal with many of the underlying causes.”
They proceed to describe the services crisis pregnancy centers such as Birthright Sunbury can provide to “women with unplanned, difficult pregnancies...” and help them carry their unplanned pregnancies to term and put the child up for adoption after they are born. However noble these programs are, they also don’t deal with the underlying cause for most women seeking abortions: Their pregnancies are unplanned.
It is estimated that up to 45% of pregnancies in the United States are unintended, according to The Washington Post. Not all unintended pregnancies are unwanted, of course, but if most pregnancies were intended, then far fewer women would seek to terminate them. There are many forms of contraception available, with variable degrees of effectiveness. Some, like tubal ligation, are permanent, but some are reversible, and have to be used consistently to prevent pregnancy.
The proportion of pregnancies that are unintended will never be zero, as contraception does fail, but if fewer women became pregnant unintentionally, far fewer would seek abortion, legally or not.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove