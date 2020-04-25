“Until further notice” is a rather ominous addendum attached to many notices of closure, posted on entrances to local businesses, restaurants, entertainment venues and others.
I have noticed when out and about at grocery stores, and other businesses which are open, an esprit de corps and gracious friendliness which I have not seen since the days and weeks just after Sept. 11, 2001.
We smile with our eyes, while mumbling beneath our face masks, sentiments, such as “thank you” or “stay well” or maybe “God bless.”
I have noticed extra staff in the local groceries — armed with face masks and gloves, with a spray bottle of disinfectant in one hand and a paper towel in the other — cleaning up, one check out at a time, as customers leave. These folks are our “army” right now — serving on the front line, to keep the rest of us safe.
Others sit, as teams, at the entrance and exit, to monitor the number of people entering and exiting the store. Again...they are polite and friendly and very upbeat. Although these are classified as “restrictions,” I do not feel restricted. I am grateful to get into the store, feel protected while I am there, and able to get all of what I truly “need.”
“Until further notice” might be a good mantra to carry with us, beyond the closure signs and after the restrictions are lifted. The spirits of community and friendliness and kindness would do well, as we move forward and beyond this time of COVID-19. Keep calm and carry on and be kind ... until further notice.
Carol Lamparter,
Selinsgrove