Richard Sheaffer’s defense of Fred Keller (Letter to the Editor, Feb. 9) as a sincere, decent, God-fearing man is probably absolutely correct.
However, he himself misses the mark for honesty when he says that the “left” continues to spread the lie that Mr. Keller said there was fraud in the Pennsylvania election. I think I have read almost all the letters to the editor and don’t remember seeing any accusing Fred of that.
What he did do was hide his shameless support for disenfranchising 6.7 million Pennsylvania voters behind the guise of constitutional misconduct. He admits to total and unwavering loyalty to the now gone president. And he never once admitted that the election was not stolen. He is of course a consummate politician.
If his problem was with the constitutionality of the election, he could have chosen a better way to register his protest. Or if he really believed the election to be bogus, he would have gracefully refused to take his place in the new Congress.
William Fisher,
Watsontown