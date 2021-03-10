It’s been nearly a year since the Danville Child Development Center (DCDC) followed the governor’s mandate to cease its child care operations due to COVID-19. As we reflect on those uncertain times, the promise of a better future with our students, parents, community, and employees kept us optimistic. In addition to our tremendous families, friends, and supporters, what comes to mind most is the optimism, the dedication, and the unwavering passion of our employees.
The Danville Child Development Center’s Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to publicly acknowledge our employees’ efforts and commitment to our families and their children during these incredibly difficult times. From the start, during the shutdown, our leadership team and teachers stayed in contact with our students and their families. These families struggled with their own challenges of working from home while caring for their young children. Our teachers, the dedicated heroes, stepped up when it mattered most. They went above and beyond by hosting zoom gatherings with the children and delivering activity bags to keep them engaged, connected, and, most importantly, from missing their DCDC family and friends.
Since reopening after the COVID shut down in June, our remarkable employees have shown up consistently day in and day out. Their job: providing the children in their care with the highest quality early learning experiences in a safe, nurturing, and engaging environment. This is our mission. This is what our employees do every single day. During these times when wearing masks, constant disinfection, and social distancing have become new norms here at DCDC, our dedicated teachers and staff have found ways to continue to inspire, motivate, and comfort our students and our community.
Each day, our employees put the children’s physical and emotional well-being first, even as they know the risk of infection and spread. We knew this commitment was necessary to create the healthy and safe environment that our families would need to feel confident in bringing their children back to the center. And none of this would be possible without our incredible employees. We are grateful for their optimism, dedication, and commitment to see the importance of our mission and how necessary their work is for our children and families.
So, thank you to each and every employee of DCDC. Thank you for your strength, your commitment, your fortitude during this last year. Thank you for modeling patience, honesty, and courage as we move forward. Most of all, thank you for everything you do to create a safe, nurturing, and welcoming environment for our students and their families. You are true heroes.
Board of Directors, Danville Child Development Center
Graeme Woods
Candy Ryan
Renee Beisswanger
Dave Brokus
Robert Lunger
Brian Paulhamus
Elizabeth Petre
Tom Tanner