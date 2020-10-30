Now that the new Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett has been rammed down the collective throats of Democratic Senators on a party-line vote, she is available to potentially help Donald Trump get another term. When George W. Bush and Al Gore took their case over a contentious recount of the Florida vote to the Supreme Court in 2000, it effectively handed the presidency to Mr. Bush by a 5-4 split decision. A similar situation is likely to arise this year, although it could be Pennsylvania.
Theoretically, Justice Barrett could cast the deciding vote to give Mr. Trump, the person who gave her the job of Justice of the Supreme Court, a second term. However, if she has even a shred of conscience, she must recuse herself over a clear, quid pro quo conflict of interest. For the sake of avoiding a 4-4 split, Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump nominee who was confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice on June 9, 2018, should also recuse himself.
If this does not happen, and Justice Barrett helps the SCOTUS put Donald Trump back in office, it will give the court a black mark that may never come off, and historians may one day refer to Trump v. Biden (or Biden v. Trump) as the Dred Scott case of the 21st Century.
I fear there may be no clear winner on Nov. 4, and there will be a long, drawn-out fight over a few states’ mail-in voting numbers before we know who our next president will be.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove