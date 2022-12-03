We recently celebrated America Recycles day, a day to remind our community to recycle, why it is important, and how we can incorporate it more into our daily lives. With the high level of consumption that our community partakes in, there is a very large amount of waste that results from it. Recycling bins everywhere, “efforts” to recycle bottles, cans, etc.
However, these plastics end up in landfills and in our waterways. Pennsylvania’s recycling law Act 101 has not been updated in more than 30 years.
Habits have changed and consumption has grown tremendously. With that, less than 6% of our waste is recycled, allowing waste to overflow.
Recycling can be a powerful tool to manage excessive waste, but only if done correctly. We need to stop accumulating so much waste through our consumption habits and update our systems that can handle the actual amount of waste. Along with that we must stop relying on single-use plastics in PA.
Pennsylvania’s cornerstone recycling law, Act 101, is in need of an update; to have stricter recycling systems to ensure waste actually gets recycled.
Producer responsibility laws can be put into place as well. These laws will ensure that producers pay for the cost of disposed waste, rather than holding the consumer responsible.
Sophia Emma,
PennEnvironment
Philadelphia