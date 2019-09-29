Sunbury area residents have a higher level of flood protection thanks to upgraded technology in the city Municipal Authority’s Flood Control Department.
A 25-year-old phone line dial-up system has been replaced by wireless technology that links into internet and cellular data to provide real-time updates on water levels.
“The new system is 24/7 automatic,” said Jeff Lewis, flood control department manager. “We have it on our phones. It’s on our website so it’s available for the community in real-time. That’s never been done through this department before.”
When flooding is imminent, real-time data and early warnings offered by this $64,000 system can make the difference in protecting or losing property, in saving or losing lives. One of the main components of the upgraded system helps generate river crest and flash flooding guidelines.
“The people of Sunbury will benefit from the better dependability,” Lewis told us. “They can monitor the river elevations with us and they will see what we’re doing as we’re doing them.”
The flood department employees also will have an app on their phones to monitor water levels in real-time. It sends out alarms when water levels begin to rise and shows trends to help staff members determine whether levels are rising or falling.
Sunbury’s upgraded system will work in tandem with the existing real-time flood monitoring and forecasting system operated by the National Weather Service.
The weather service’s Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center in State College uses satellite technology to monitor water levels in rivers and creeks across Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
River gauges that provide real-time water level data are located in Williamsport, Milton and Lewisburg on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River; Bloomsburg, Danville and Sunbury along the North Branch, and along Penns Creek in Snyder County. All of that information, along with data from monitoring stations across the nation, are available to anyone online. Forecasters use the real-time data to develop flooding forecasts, warning residents to prepare for flooding or an evacuation.
Flood protection personnel in Sunbury are now planning to redesign the agency’s website to work on mobile devices. The water level operating elevations on the website show what procedures are in place as water reaches certain flooding levels. The website also offers a live radar map to indicate rain.
“Everything is live,” Lewis notes. “Radar, weather forecasts, water levels. It’s a real-time website.”
It’s a site we thankfully don’t need to look at every day, but it’s certainly good to know it’s there and “live” when flood waters begin to rise.