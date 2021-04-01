During the modern era of our country’s history (pre-1968) it’s recognized that our business and political leadership was dominated by “old white men.” In today’s postmodern era we have made some strides in integrating women and people of all colors into business and political leadership roles.
However, in my opinion many of these leaders come from urban backgrounds as opposed to rural backgrounds. I believe this creates a major disconnect in our country with regard to perceived values and priorities.
I base this observation on our nation’s leaders announcing that our biggest threat and most important priority is climate change. I respectfully disagree. I believe the biggest threat facing our country is the increasing disconnect between urban America and rural America.
The cultures have evolved with a very different set of values and priorities. Rural America still has a strong sense of community and values those who make up that community. Rural America consists of Democrats, Republicans, and independents who have strong political beliefs yet they work side-by-side, play side-by-side and live side-by-side in rural communities across America without conflict.
When business and political leaders entrenched and woven into the urban fabric of America begin to censor ideas different than theirs, or label those of us in rural America as deplorable, rednecks, racists, homophobic, xenophobic, uneducated radical terrorists who cling to their God and guns, know those actions and speeches only serve to widen the disconnect in our country.
Rural America is still the bread basket of America.
It’s rural America that has all the farms and ranches that produce the food consumed in this country.
It’s rural America that produces the raw materials that create the energy consumed in this country.
It’s rural America that makes much of the custom manufactured goods (Made in America) consumed by urban America.
It’s rural America that provides a majority of the truck drivers that transport the products from rural America to the urban centers of this country.
Maybe the old adage, “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you” might be an appropriate reminder that we all need to respect each other’s differences. Unity cannot be legislated and it cannot come from executive orders. It will be achieved when we recognize and respect the contributions of all Americans and start building bridges over the chasm of disconnect in America. If we don’t, I truly fear for the future of our republic.
Jim Charles,
Selinsgrove