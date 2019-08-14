While Congressman Fred Keller and I disagree on much, I trust that I can easily talk with him and explain my point of view. It is unfortunate that in David Rowe’s candidacy for state representative, a toxic “us vs. them” mentality is the norm.
His campaign paints political opponents as extreme socialists who want to destroy America. Divisive rhetoric like this is untrue and unhelpful. It doesn’t solve problems or deepen mutual respect. Dr. Jenn Rager-Kay, on the other hand, is committed to putting the people of the Susquehanna Valley before political party. She listens to all sides, does her homework on each issue, and develops a position based on how it will affect the people of the Susquehanna Valley.
Like Fred Keller, Dr. Jenn makes herself accessible to people of all political persuasions and hears their concerns. Dr. Jenn is earning votes from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents because of her mature, reasoned approach. Voters in the 85th District have an opportunity to send a message to the world — we are sick and tired of divisive partisan bickering and the “us vs. them” mentality. Please join me in voting for Dr. Jenn Rager-Kay on Aug. 20.
Taylor Lightman,
Winfield