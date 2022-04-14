I’m confused. Again.
President Biden signed Executive Order 14005 which states: “Ensuring the Future is Made in All of America by All of America’s Workers, launching a whole-of-government initiative to strengthen the use of federal procurement to support American manufacturing. The guidance lays out a whole of government agenda to maximize the use of taxpayer dollars on domestic products and services to strengthen our industrial base and create good-paying, union jobs for Americans. The President is announcing another significant step in fulfilling his commitment: the most robust changes to the implementation of the Buy American Act in almost 70 years. His proposal would increase U.S. content in the products the federal government buys and support the domestic production of products critical to our national and economic security.”
Can someone please explain to me why I am confused? Maybe it has to do with the words: “The guidance lays out a whole of government agenda to maximize the use of taxpayer dollars on domestic products and services.” Also, “the federal government buys and supports the domestic production of products critical to our national and economic security.”
Here’s where I get confused. Doesn’t domestic oil/gas production fall under the auspices of this executive order?
Biden is currently boycotting our domestic energy sources and is actively seeking energy sources from countries that do not like Americans.
Stop this nonsense. Buy and use energy sources abundantly available currently right here in the United States of America.
Joseph Rebar,
Shamokin