Snyder County has announced plans for a COVID vaccination clinic that will begin administering shots to 1,500 residents on Friday.
The clinic, to be held on the grounds of the Selinsgrove Center, will offer priority service to those ages 65 and older and those ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.
The effort comes at an important time, offering an easy-signup and scheduling opportunity for seniors who would like to get a vaccination before eligibility is extended to all adults later this month.
According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 20 percent of Pennsylvania’s population ages 65 and older — those who are most vulnerable to the health effects of COVID-19 — have not yet received their first vaccination and about 53 percent of Pennsylvanians in that age group are not yet fully vaccinated.
Snyder County Commissioner Chuck Steininger said he hopes many county residents will take advantage of the free vaccinations, which will be administered from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for the next eight weeks at the Selinsgrove Center grounds along Route 522, just west of Selinsgrove.
“There’s a lot of confusion out there, and we wanted to make it simpler,” he said.
To make an appointment at the clinic, residents currently eligible for vaccinations should call the Area Agency on Aging at 800-533-1050 or 570-374-5558.
The county requested, and has received, the vaccinations from the state and is paying $55,000 received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to agencies that will help administer and supervise the doses given out and provide traffic control at 145 Meadow Circle on the grounds of the Selinsgrove Center.
This week, a mobile unit will be delivering vaccinations to residents in nursing homes and other long-term care centers.
These focused, targeted efforts are helpful in getting shots into the arms of more of our most vulnerable residents.
According to data published by the CDC on Wednesday, 36.9 percent of the Snyder County population age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated. Percentages for full vaccinations in the same age group in other Valley counties include: Lycoming, 45.6 percent; Montour, 67 percent; Northumberland, 43.9 percent; Juniata, 43.1 percent and Union, 38.1 percent.
Efforts such as this new clinic in Snyder County and continuing vaccinations at area hospitals, health care centers and pharmacies will keep pushing the number of people who have full protection higher and help bring all of us closer to resuming a normal life.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.