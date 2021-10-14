It was great to see COVID-19 vaccine booster shots administered in a large-scale clinic format Tuesday at the Miller Center near Lewisburg, as well as the welcome response by those seeking the vaccinations.
Both promote the health and safety of residents across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Nearly 900 people registered and lined up for their Pfizer vaccination boosters during the 12-hour clinic hosted by the Miller Center, a large fitness facility in East Buffalo Township, and its partner Evangelical Community Hospital.
The vaccination boosters were available to eligible groups of people who have previously received the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Those currently eligible for the Pfizer boosters include all people age 65 and older, nursing home residents, adults ages 18 to 64 who are immunocompromised, adults whose jobs put them at greater risk or those who have severe illness or live in an institutional setting.
“We’re happy that when the boosters were authorized, our phones were ringing off the hook,” said Ryan McNally, the director of the Miller Center and Community Health Initiatives at Evangelical. “There have been a lot of folks interested.”
Data from the state Department of Health this week shows that more than 4,000 booster doses have already been administered in the Valley, a total that does not include Tuesday’s clinic.
Interest will likely continue to grow over the next few weeks as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) evaluates boosters for those who have previously received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The FDA is scheduled to convene its independent advisers today and tomorrow for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. The final decision is not expected for at least another week.
After the FDA advisers give their recommendation, the agency itself will decide whether or not to authorize boosters from those brands.
Next week, a panel of experts convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will offer more specifics on who should get the shots. Its decision is subject to approval by the CDC director.
As approvals and plans for vaccine distribution roll out over the next few weeks and months, we hope that area health care providers will continue to offer vaccination clinics, in a larger scale similar to the Miller Center/Evangelical clinic, if necessary, to provide easy and timely access for every person who wants to receive one.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.