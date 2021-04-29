It’s all a bit bewildering. I live in Northumberland County, got my shot at the Veterans Affairs clinic in Williamsport, Lycoming County, by a staff from the VA in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County. If my vaccination was reported by the VA, which county was used?
I had signed up with Evangelical Community Hospital early in 2021 but never heard anything from them. I got the VA shots in March.
With all the high-rise buildings in the area filled with many senior citizens, why weren’t vaccination teams sent around to them instead of making the old folks roam the countryside far and wide looking for a shot. Some no longer drive so family or friends would have to be recruited for transportation tying them up all day too.
I guess thinking common sense would have had the vaccination at the high rise, but that is beyond government capability.
David Welker,
Sunbury