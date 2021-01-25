Pennsylvania expanded its vaccine eligibility this past week.
Residents age 65 or older, pregnant women, and residents aged 16 to 64 who have serious qualifying medical conditions — like cancer, chronic kidney disease and sickle cell disease — can now schedule vaccinations, joining the 1A designation, which already included front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
It’s an exciting development, for sure, but the shine was stripped off of it almost immediately, as vaccine task force director Cindy Findley, the deputy secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, announced that vaccine demand is exceeding supply.
Pennsylvania expected 1 million doses of the vaccine from a Department of Health and Human Services stockpile that doesn’t exist.
That extra supply was going to be used for second doses of the vaccine — full effectiveness of the vaccine doesn’t take effect until after the second dose.
The lack of supplies is expected to cause delays, but state Health officials do receive new supplies weekly,
Interested residents — and at this point, it should be all of us — can visit the state’s COVID-19 guide at https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/#COVID-19Vaccine and click COVID-19 vaccine on the right menu to determine eligibility, see vaccination clinics and if those clinics have vaccines available. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has a vaccine task force that has created a more local website — vaccine-gsv.org — that includes links to phone numbers of local clinics offering the vaccine.
Expect delays, but sign up if you are able. Get in the pipeline. The sooner communities get vaccinated, the sooner herd immunity becomes a reality and life will begin to resemble a combination of what we remember as pre-pandemic almost a year ago enhanced by the experiences we’ve had through this trying time.
We are still running a marathon.
Herd immunity and trivia night at the pub, a big birthday bash at your favorite restaurant, a pool party at grandma and grandpa’s or watching a football or basketball game with a sellout crowd, are still miles away.
As higher-risk family members, co-workers and friends get protection from the vaccine, celebrate it.
That revelry can be the second wind that gets us all to the finish line.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard and News Editor Eric Pehowic.