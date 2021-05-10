In a recent column in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Grace Dickinson spelled out what she believes are myths about the, in her words, “dangerous COVID-19 vaccine side effects.” I, as a person who has no intention to be jabbed, would like to explain my feelings as well as show I’m not some fear-mongering conspiracy theory whack job.
I first of all work with the public in a retail management position and deal with several thousand people a week and have done so during almost the entire time of the pandemic. I have shopped, frequented bars and restaurants and have traveled to five states. While being in close proximity to so many people and in so many places have had no symptoms of COVID nor with the exception of one employee have seen anybody with COVID-19 in my daily circle. That employee was not in close contact with any other employees of my store according to contact tracing by the State Department of Health.
What I’m attempting to illustrate here is due to my job and exposure to so many people I should have been either afraid of or infected with this virus. I have not been nor am afraid of being so now. What I am nervous about is a vaccine that despite Ms. Dickinson’s claims was not tested for any length of time. She claims the technology has been around for more than a decade. Yet the virus has been around for only a year. To put that in perspective, they can’t decide what flu strain to inoculate against from year to year until very close to flu season.
She also states that side effects are mild. In many cases that may be true but I’d rather not have blood clots in my lungs considered an acceptable risk by anybody rather than myself. There is, according to her, no risk of infertility and while the numbers of miscarriages are similar to other years I find it troubling no pregnant women have been included in any trials, a point Dickinson acknowledges. In addition, it is troubling to me as a reasoning person that medications for AIDS, cancer, diabetes and arthritis have gone through years of trials and not been sanctioned while these vaccines have been rushed into mass production.
If you choose to receive them that’s your prerogative and that’s fine. However, if some of us do not choose to do so that’s our prerogative.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury