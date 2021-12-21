Harry Prentiss, in a letter to the editor published on Dec. 7, questioned the accuracy of the daily reports of 5,000 plus COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks. He also questioned the efficacy of vaccinations if the reports of large numbers of infections are accurate.
On the same date as Prentiss’s letter, The Daily Item reported the following in its daily, online, COVID-19 report: “Of Evangelical’s 47 hospitalized COVID patients, 38 are not fully vaccinated hospital officials said. Ten of the 12 patients in the ICU are not fully vaccinated and five of six patients on ventilators.”
The answers to Prentiss’s questions are in the quote above.
Vaccinations work. The case numbers are up because too many people refuse to get vaccinated. People are getting very sick and dying, locally and elsewhere, because they are unvaccinated.
Please get vaccinated. Please don’t listen to false and misleading information. Why people want to believe the pandemic is a hoax is very complex, but, if you want to survive, get vaccinated.
Your chances of living will increase many times.
Dennis Ziegenfuss,
Sunbury