It was interesting to hear the owners of a half-dozen restaurants in Sunbury say they were having few issues hiring employees, which seems counter-intuitive to everything we’ve heard for months, particularly in the food service industry.
One owner said she had 40 applicants for 13 spots. Others are using relatives to help out family-owned businesses, but have enough jobs filled to open.
It can be tough to pinpoint exactly what causes someone to leave a new job and take another. It could be numerous reasons — pay, coworkers, bypassed for a promotion — or just one. It could be a long time coming, or a snap decision.
Regardless, they are incredibly personal decisions. While internal discussions often occur between friends and family, the final decision to walk away comes down to one person.
Perhaps that is why we have seen the “Great Resignation,” in recent months. The term — which signifies a mass and voluntary exodus from the U.S. labor force — is real. While the nation saw a positive jobs report, the economy is still rebounding from COVID-19. The effects — now seen in shortages in low-paying jobs and even in the supply chain backup — seem like they are going to last.
While pay is always a critical driver of employment, there is also something more involved. Bucknell Professor Melissa Intindola said “work-life integration and company culture” are also playing a larger role since the pandemic began in early 2020.
“I think what’s occurring is a shift in how we conceptualize work. A perfect storm of being faced with our own mortality, being forced to isolate and really think about what we do and don’t want, and in many cases a serious re-consideration of what we really need to survive are all leading individuals to seek out work that is meaningful, whatever that means to them,” Intindola, of Bucknell’s Freeman College of Management, said. “In general, I don’t think The Great Resignation means that people are never going back to work. I think, rather, that people are going back to work in places, doing things, that are more meaningful to them.”
We are seeing that more and more. Some long-standing volunteer opportunities are seeing the help they’ve always had as potential volunteers shift toward outlets with real, tangible results.
In recent days and weeks, The Daily Item has reported increased minimum wages at some local employers — Bucknell University, Geisinger and Evangelical — and significant investments in others — Great Dane, Fresh Roasted Coffee. Each represented a bit of good news to provide a boost to residents who call the Valley home.
But workers, it seems, want more. In some places here in our region they are finding it.
That is most definitely a big step forward.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.