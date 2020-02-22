Three dozen talented high school musicians are heading to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s Regional Band Festival in March following three days of intense — and fun — learning and performing at the District 8 band festival in Danville last week.
These are students that don’t always get their names in print. They are undoubtedly supremely talented and deserving of this honor.
Reaching district band is not easily achieved; advancing through it to regionals and then to states is even more challenging. Musicians from 49 schools participated in the three-day event, capped by a concert Saturday. Of those performers, 36 Valley students advanced to regionals.
That next step will be even more difficult. The music will be more challenging, the musicians seated in adjacent chairs even more skilled.
And none of these high school musicians would miss it for the world.
“This experience is one of a kind, there’s nothing like this anywhere else in a public school,” said Selinsgrove Area junior and flute player Asli Lawrence, 17, one of the 36 to advance. “You get to be with different people from all these different districts and you get to go through all this different music, which is amazing.”
“It is a wonderful opportunity for the advanced musicians in our school district to make music with other advanced musicians in other school districts,” said Danville Band Director Tom Hiravi. “They will be playing on a high level, be challenged and exposed to a world-class conductor and music.”
Here are some names you should know. They have put in years of hard work to become experts in their field: Owen Smith, Kiley Ryan, Angela Warriner, Cameron Cummins, Connor Appleman, Rosemary Jacks, Kevin Palm, Austin Long, Hunter Horne and Annalise Yeich, all of Danville Area; Alexander Comas, Alisa Lo, Devin Hughes, Gretta Hoffman-Aho, McKenna Mowry, Evan Hart and Ezra Buonopane, all of Lewisburg Area; Calliope Voss, Asli Lawrence, Xiao Yan Shi, Zoe Tompko, Olivia Miller, Emeline Snook and Jacob Arndt, all of Selinsgrove; Gavin Flather and Maggie Weader, all of Midd-West; Danielle Lupatsky, Evan Hornberger and Ryan Green, all of Mount Carmel; Joshua Bashore and Joshua Dombroski, Sloan Derk and Kyra Sanders, all of Shamokin; Justin Zimmerman, of Warrior Run; Alora Howard, of Line Mountain; and Sarah Flynn, of Milton.
Hats off for a job well done.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.