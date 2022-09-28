Valley school district leaders are finding that when state or local taxpayer funding doesn’t reach quite as far as their educational program visions, they can turn to retired teachers and administrators, current and past school board members, parents of current and former students, business leaders, professionals and others who simply respect the educational work of the schools to help fill some of the gaps.
These are some of the people who have formed and administer local foundations to accept donations, which are then directed back into the school district.
“We’re supporting the district and honoring educators,” said Jean Hormell, who serves as president of the Warrior Run Community Educational Foundation. “We try to fill in gaps where school budgets don’t reach. We’ve probably reached every grade in every school in the district.”
The Warrior Run foundation, initially formed with just a few donations about nine years ago, announced this week that they plan to raise $1.5 million to boost the educational experiences of students in the Warrior Run School District, and have already reached $900,000 of that goal as they close out a “quiet” fundraising effort and launch the public portion of their First Century Fund Capital Campaign.
Similar efforts are ongoing in the Lewisburg Area School District, where contributors to the Green Dragon Foundation continue to support in-school programs and capital building projects. There are similar foundations in other Valley districts.
The Warrior Run foundation supports the Youth in Philanthropy program, which teaches high school students the meaning of philanthropy, how non-profits function and the various ways that people can contribute to causes that are meaningful to them. As part of this program, students learn about the needs of their school and local communities and then are given an opportunity to “grant” real foundation funds to organizations of their choice. High school students also visit elementary students to help teach younger students about philanthropy.
The Warrior Run group also sponsors annual classroom innovation grants to teachers who have developed innovative teaching and learning opportunities in their classrooms. Last year, the foundation gave out $11,000, split among nine teachers.
The Green Dragon Foundation donated more than $105,000 to the school district last fall for the purchase of musical instruments, a UV printer, tech lab robotics, a gazebo and picnic tables and tents for students at the Kelly and Linntown schools.
This year, the Green Dragon Foundation is seeking donations for the “Dragons’ Den,” a building complex that would include public restrooms, a concession stand, training room and storage between the high school turf field and the Brandon Kramm Memorial Baseball Field on the grounds of the Lewisburg Area High School.
All of these efforts are investments in the future of Valley children, facilitated by people who care deeply about their communities.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.