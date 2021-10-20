Over the course of the past week and continuing over the course of this week, The Daily Item is highlighting some of the high-profile local races featured on Valley ballots on Nov. 2. All of our election previews are available at dailyitem.com.
Many of the names and faces you know. Some you don’t. But it is important to recognize those who have stood up to be counted next month. They deserve praise for stepping forward in the current political climate.
Elected officials at all levels have faced an increased level of scrutiny in recent years. Certainly, those who serve must expect a higher level of accountability, but the willingness to serve has always been a draw for many.
Those individuals on the ballot on Nov. 2 deserve recognition because not many people are seeking spots in public office anymore. When voters head to the polls in two weeks, some will see as many blank spaces as names in front of them.
It’s an unfortunate reality.
An argument can be made that perhaps there are either too many municipalities in Pennsylvania — the commonwealth ranks second nationally with more than 4,000 local governing bodies — and too many local offices to fill. Is it necessary to elect a constable?
In Anthony Township in Montour County, population approximately 1,500, there are eight empty spots on the ballot. Two supervisor seats are unopposed. One race has no candidates.
In Selinsgrove’s Third Precinct, not counting the statewide judge races, there are three competitive races and five non-competitive races, including school board and mayor.
In Union County, Kelly Township’s First Precinct has 11 open slots with incumbent county row officers having no competition. There are seven candidates for four seats on the Lewisburg School Board, one of the more competitive races in the Valley this year.
In Northumberland County, Watsontown Borough has no candidates for mayor, two for four seats on council and one each for tax collector and judge of elections according to the county’s sample ballot. There are also no competitive school board races there either.
So the rash of vacancies is geographically widespread and across all types of offices.
Democracy works best when it is participatory. That means voting, but also running for office.
It is understandable serving in a public office isn’t for everyone. But the volume of local residents complaining about elected officials should be decidedly quieter considering how few people want to step up and make a difference.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.