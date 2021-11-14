Now that the infrastructure bill has passed, the next step in rebounding is found in the American Families Plan, with its historic and specific investments in early childhood education that would benefit the entire Greater Susquehanna Valley region. With billions of federal dollars coming to communities for high-quality child care and pre-K nationwide, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties can accelerate existing efforts and boost the economy by extending the advantages of quality early learning to more families and businesses.
After all, parents can’t fill job openings or stay productive at work if child care is unreliable or unavailable. Their absences and turnover cost Pennsylvania employers $2.88 billion a year, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, while the state loses $591 million annually in tax revenue.
Here in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties, smart investments can stop the bleeding, and we know where the need is. In these Greater Susquehanna Valley counties, an average of only 6.1 percent of eligible children under age 5 receive Child Care Works, which helps families pay for child care. Only an average of 25 percent of eligible Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties’ 3- and 4-year-olds are enrolled in high-quality Pre-K Counts programs.
Fortunately, these Greater Susquehanna Valley counties are interwoven with successful early childhood programs and initiatives. With their track records, they are “shovel-ready” for American Families Plan investments that generate economic momentum.
“Our child care community lays it on the line every day to keep their programs open and ready for the children and families who need their services and supports,” says Ann Walker, Executive Administrator, Early Learning Resource Center Region 8 (ELRC 8). “However, we desperately need more high-quality programs with available openings in this three-county area that is still considered a child care desert.”
It’s a similar perspective shared in the Philadelphia Inquirer recently by William Penn Foundation Program Director Elliott Weinbaum. In Philadelphia, where the foundation leads the way in connecting more families with quality child care and pre-K, the city is “home to programs that are ready-made for expansion with new federal funding and can demonstrate how to effectively improve quality, access, and affordability,” Weinbaum notes.
We, too, are positioned for success. Our existing efforts to address the pillars of early childhood education include:
Quality improvement: Not just any child care or pre-K will do. Quality teachers and programming help children grow to their full abilities. In Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties, our STAR levels are growing and holding steady. We have a dozen STAR 3 and 4 providers, and many others are moving in the direction of higher quality. We have 27 Pre-K, Head Start, and Early Head Start sites.
Financing: In the business of child care and pre-K, operating margins are wafer-thin. Access to financing helps businesses expand available slots and perform maintenance on their facilities. COVID aid funding received has helped area child care and pre-K programs keep afloat and make improvements. Employers understand they have an important role to play, as well, with investments of both time and money through avenues such as the Early Learning Investment Committee (ELIC) of the Susquehanna River Region.
Workforce development: Helping teachers earn college degrees and climb career ladders builds their knowledge of early childhood development and encourages them to stay in the field, providing the stability that young children need. ELRC 8 Quality Coaches work closely with our child care programs to ensure they have access to professional development credits and free opportunities that will move them forward in their education journey.
Family subsidies: In Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, a two-adult family with two kids spends on average $1,150 a month on child care. Those who can’t afford it must leave the workforce or cobble together unreliable child care arrangements. While unfilled needs in our region are crying to be addressed, we also know that Child Care Works makes child care affordable for 450 Northumberland, Snyder, and Union county children, and Pre-K Counts offers high-quality pre-K to 704 3- and 4-year-olds.
All of this is a great start, but it’s like stopping construction at the fourth floor of a 12-story building. The foundation is laid, but there’s not enough room and no shelter until the roof is in place. By supporting American Families Plan investments, we strengthen child care and pre-K, and we secure a brighter future for children, families, and the local economy.
Members of the PA Early Learning Investment Commission:
Kendra Aucker, President & CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital
Kurt Schertle, COO, Weis Markets
J. Donald Steele, Jr., President & CEO, The Northumberland National Bank
Members of the Committee of the Susquehanna River Region:
Keri Albright, Senior Practice Manager, UPMC Susquehanna
Bob Garrett, President/CEO, GSV Chamber of Commerce
Art Thomas, President, Meck-Tech Inc. and Diversified Construction