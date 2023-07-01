For the second time in a month, the local judiciary got good news out of Harrisburg when the state Senate unanimously confirmed Michael Piecuch and Michael Toomey as Court of Common Pleas judges.
The confirmation expedites the process of getting Piecuch — the current Snyder County district attorney — and Toomey — the district judge in Sunbury — onto the county bench sooner. Both districts, including the combined Snyder-Union jointure, have been down one full-time judge since president judges Charles Saylor and Michael Sholley retired over the past year.
Piecuch and Toomey were each unopposed in the primary and with no other candidates on the half of the ballot, requests were made to get them to the bench sooner rather than wait for another uncontested election in the fall.
We understand the need to complete the process to ensure no non-major-party-affiliated candidates emerged before moving forward. That final hurdle has been cleared and it appears as if the process will hit full speed. All that awaits is Gov. Josh Shapiro’s approval in the coming days.
Toomey and Piecich said they could be on the bench as early as next week.
Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who introduced both candidates during a nominating hearing last month, said Wednesday she was glad to see their nominations advance.
“They both did extremely well at the meeting, and I was so impressed,” she said. “They will be fantastic on the bench.”
This is all welcome news. A heavy caseload and two sitting judges have crowded the court calendar in Northumberland County. Judge Lori Hackenberg has been the only full-time judge covering two counties this year. Senior judges can help fill gaps, but schedules can be limited and the process can be costly.
Having the requisite number of full-time judges on the bench can untangle the calendar and get those involved through the system in a more efficient manner.
More help may also be on the way, too. Earlier this month, Senate Bill 361 advanced through the upper chamber that could, if the process continues to advance through the process, bring an additional judge to Northumberland and Columbia/Montour counties in 2026.
This is more welcome news, news that should be applauded by all residents of the Valley.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.