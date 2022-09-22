Pennsylvania this week became the 11th state in the nation to require law enforcement agencies to submit DNA samples of missing persons or unidentified decedents to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), thanks to the work of two local state representatives, a state senator and a former state police corporal.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108 of Sunbury, who introduced the legislation; David Millard, R-109 of Columbia County; state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-20, of Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties and former state police corporal and current Shikellamy School District Police Chief Shawn Williams all stood with Gov. Tom Wolf Tuesday in Harrisburg as he signed House Bill 930 into law.
The new law, inspired in part by the still unsolved case of Barbara Miller, a Sunbury woman who was first reported missing in 1989 and has never been found, is intended to help solve open missing persons and death cases, as well as bring a measure of closure to the victims’ families.
In a memo to her fellow lawmakers, Rep. Culver noted that more than 600,000 people across the nation are reported missing every year.
“While many of these individuals are quickly located, tens of thousands remain missing for more than a year, leaving untold numbers of families and loved ones desperate for answers,” she wrote.
NamUS, which was launched in 2008 by the National Institute of Justice, operates a national database of records and services related to missing and unidentified persons. It promotes information sharing, case management, automatic matching tools and advanced search tools to expedite case associations and resolutions.
In addition, NamUS offers numerous law enforcement investigative services in an effort to resolve missing and unidentified decedent cases, including nuclear and mitochondrial DNA analysis, fingerprint analysis, forensic odontology services and anthropology services.
Culver said she has followed the Miller case through the years and has had an opportunity to meet with family members.
“Rep. Millard and I both have a cold case in our district, which is the reason we became interested in the issue,” she said.
The new law requires investigating law enforcement agencies to collect DNA samples in missing persons cases and death investigations from either the personal artifacts of the missing person or from close biological relatives and deliver the DNA samples to the state police for submission to NamUS.
Sen. Baker said this week that she was pleased to be part of this effort.
“This is so important to families.”
