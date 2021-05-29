Food insecurity, already a real problem in the United States, Pennsylvania and our Valley, has been exacerbated over the past year because of COVID-19. News that just two Meals on Wheels programs remain in the Valley highlights the need for each of us to help if and when we can.
There are dozens of outreach programs in the Valley to get food into the hands of those that need it. The need is great.
According to Feeding America, more than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians are food insecure, including 1 in 7 children. Due to COVID-19, even more are experiencing food insecurity and many seniors are lonelier than before the pandemic. Meals on Wheels reports it delivers 221 million meals to be delivered to 2.4 million seniors each year nationwide. In 2020, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank provided 50 million meals to people living in the 27 counties and 1,000 local agencies it serves.
The need is there. We would like to see the programs — one in Selinsgrove and another in Lewisburg based out of RiverWoods — continue and thrive. Those who regularly use the service say they are grateful for it, not just for the food but often the personal contact.
“With the lockdown, there was no way to get to the stores and I didn’t have protection,” Robin Trenchard, of Milton, said. “I was scared to go to the store. I’m vaccinated now, but I still get Meals on Wheels. They check on me, they say hello (from a distance), they’re very caring people. I’m very blessed to have them. It’s nice to have someone who cares and checks up on you.”
Because of COVID and restrictions in place over the past year, donations and volunteers are both down, local program leaders said. With new safety protocols in place, there remains less interaction between volunteers and the food as well as volunteers and recipients.
Help is needed. Each day, it takes volunteers about two hours to prepare, cook and pack the food for clients. After that, between 15 and 20 volunteers pick up the food to deliver to designated routes.
To donate or volunteer, reach out to the Selinsgrove Meals on Wheels at 570-374-6420 or through email at selinsgroveareaMOW@hotmail.com. The RiverWoods location can be reached at 570-522-1934.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.