Friday night, we went to Danville High’s play. The student/actors, as per usual, were incredible in their portrayal in “The Addams Family.”
We’ve been going to see Danville’s annual production since the kids were little; it’s always a fun night out. It is a bit different now with soccer teammates and friends of the girl playing prominent roles in the show. A little more personal.
As someone who severely lacked — or had any — skill in anything remotely close to what is needed to pull off what these kids do, I can most certainly appreciate what they are pulling off.
For many of us, public speaking is often a cause for a tough night’s sleep. So now imagine that you have to sing. And remember lines. And hit your marks, all at the same time.
Nightmare fuel, right?
Not for these kids. I am sure there are nerves, and a fumbled line or two, but who cares? Their performances are phenomenal.
This weekend kicked off the month-long Valley Musicals — #ValleyMusicals — in the region. More than a dozen schools are rolling out their productions after months of hard work.
There is a little bit of everything for everyone. Traditional stuff like “Guys and Dolls” at Lewisburg and Meadowbrook and “Bye, Bye Birdie” at Southern Columbia. You’ve got some Disney — “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast” and some other classics like “The Sound of Music,” “Godspell” and even new pop culture stuff like “The Lightning Thief” and “Mamma Mia.”
You can catch the schedule in Applause! each week along with some previews. In some ways, I feel like we can’t do enough to promote these kids.
Maybe, collectively, we don’t think enough about the musical and acting talent level walking the halls of our Valley schools. We certainly don’t think about it the way we do with football or field hockey players, wrestlers or swimmers.
Consider that football players practice for weeks ahead of the football season — and that on the heels of months of summer workouts — but only get to play about 20 hours of football each season, maybe more if they reach the playoffs. They are only guaranteed 10 games.
The actors who took the stage this weekend and in the coming weeks, get three shows usually, maybe six or 7 hours.
That’s it.
This isn’t to disparage the hard work of all those others. It’s to put a spotlight on a group that doesn’t often grab headlines.
Many have been in some sort of production or rehearsal schedule for months. Running lines. Building sets. Learning dances. And they do it while participating in sports, churning out school projects and writing essays.
In her column in Thursday’s Applause! section, Daily Item Deputy News Editor Kyra Smith-Cullen, who oversees our Valley Musicals effort, highlighted the sense of community among those involved with spring musicals. During our annual red carpet event — well, it’s coming back in after some time off for the dang pandemic — I was always touched by the reaction of the actors to the performances of kids from other schools during live performances and videos.
They can appreciate, more than anyone else, the work involved in pulling something off like a spring musical.
It can’t be easy to do, yet they make it look that way every time.
